Covenant Praise Church of God, in conjunction with the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post 7147, VFW Auxiliary, DAV, Head Start, Cuba Police, Cuba Fire Protection District, Cuba Ball Program, CHS Art Club, and donations from Casey’s, Taylor Sign and Tint, Cuba Mobil On the Run and Lowe’s Landscaping and Supply held an Easter egg hunt at the Cuba Sports Complex on Saturday for nearly 700 children.