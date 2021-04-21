CHS Project Graduation seeking donations

The group that is organizing this year’s Project Graduation celebration for Cuba High School is seeking donations from the public to help fund the event.

Keli Mulkey submitted a fundraising request letter to the Cuba Free Press last week and asked that it be shared with the public.



“Our group is dedicated in providing an alcohol- and drug-free event for the senior class on graduation night,” Mulkey wrote. “This project is near and dear to our hearts, our kids. Since COVID changed how they got to experience their junior and senior years we want to make this event a night of fun, food and being just normal kids before they go off to the real world to be adults.

“To make a difference, we rely on the support of generous individuals and businesses in our community. We would be grateful if you would consider providing a monetary donation, or gift cards or even fun gift baskets to auction off to the kids that night with their CHS MO Money. Your support will help us to complete this project. We will gladly keep you updated regarding our progress should you wish.”

Those wanting to make a donation may contact Mulkey at 573-259-0850 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Shannon Brown at 573-259-0179, or Kristi Marquez at 573-259-2357. You may also contribute by mailing a check made payable to CHS Project Graduation 2021 to: Cuba High School Project Graduation 2021, PO Box H, Cuba, MO, 65453, Attn: Keli.

Financial and other donations can be dropped off at any Peoples Bank office or they can come to your business and pick up.