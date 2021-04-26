CHS Drama students to perform variety show on Friday

The Cuba High School Drama Department will hold its spring performance on Friday, April 30, on the CHS Commons stage. Seating is limited due to social-distancing requirements, but there are some seats still available for the show, which starts at 6 p.m.



This year’s production is titled “A Night at the CHS Commons,” and it will be a variety show of lively entertainment, including dramatic, comedic, and musical performances by students in Chris Case’s drama class. Many of the skits and scenes were written by the students in the fall semester.

“This production not only shows off the acting and singing skills of our drama students, it also will give the audience an indication of how much writing and directing talent we have at Cuba High School,” said Case. “There are some very imaginative and creative students in this year’s cast, and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform and show off their unique talents. The students have been putting in a lot of hard work to get ready for this show, and I think we’re all really excited about it.”

The students in the class have been actively involved in preparations for the spring production, which have included stage setup and scene direction. While some of the drama students are stars on the stage, others have contributed their efforts behind the curtain to help make the production a success. Students from Dale Riley’s woodshop class and Samantha Callahan’s stagecraft class have also contributed in getting the stage ready for the spring performance, and it would not have been possible without their assistance.

“A Night at the CHS Commons” will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Contact the high school office for ticket information. Seating will be limited and is being offered to students and their families before opening up available seats to the general public. Call 573-885-2534 for more information.