Senior centers looking for volunteers

The Cuba and Bourbon senior centers are looking for volunteers. At least five are needed in Cuba and three in Bourbon to work every day.



The Cuba Senior Center and Bourbon Senior Center provide a variety of services to people 60 years and older and their spouses, regardless of age. Their slogan is, “Our Seniors Rock, But Not In Chairs.”

Two of the most important things the centers offer for seniors is fun/socialization and a well-balanced meal daily. As everyone is aware, the pandemic has changed how seniors can meet and the needs of the centers’ clients. The centers would like to safely reopen so that their clients can once again congregate in a safe manner. To do this, they need volunteers to come in and help.

The Cuba center needs five volunteers on a daily basis from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and three volunteers are needed at Bourbon from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can volunteer as much as five days or as little as one day a week.

Anyone 18 or older can volunteer. If you would like to get involved, call Kristi at the Cuba Senior Center, 573-885-2909, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please consider helping out the Cuba and Bourbon senior centers, and be the next person who freely offers to take part in helping our communities or undertaking a new task.