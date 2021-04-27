Learn how to plant a tree

Viva Cuba is inviting the public to attend a “How to Plant a Tree” demonstration at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Viva Cuba Garden.



Mike Rood, from Pea Ridge Forest Farm and Nursery in Hermann, will plant a Sweet Bay Magnolia in Viva Cuba’s pocket park at the corner of Highway 19 and Washington Street. His family company provided the trees that were recently planted along Highway 19 North.

In 2020, Viva Cuba received a $10,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). This event is intended to celebrate Arbor Day and the importance of trees for our environment.

Mark Grueber, a local MDC community forester, will also be on hand to provide attendees with an MDC information guide on “How to Plant a Tree.” Grueber is very knowledgeable and has been extremely helpful every step of the way, as Viva Cuba received not one, but two, TRIM grants in 2019 and again in 2020.

These grants have allowed Viva Cuba to replace over-grown trees with 90 native Missouri trees, which were chosen by a landscape architect, also provided by the MDC.