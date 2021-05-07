Bridge maintenance to take place on Route 19 over Interstate 44

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) bridge crews will be making bridge deck repairs on Missouri Route 19 over Interstate 44 next week.





Crews will close one lane of the work area from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13.



MoDOT appreciates the patience of motorist traveling through the work area. Drivers are advised to watch for workers on the road and obey all traffic signs.



This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.