Graduation will be Saturday at football field

The 2020-21 school year is quickly coming to a close and the Cuba High School Class of 2021 has three busy days ahead, culminating with graduation on Saturday.



The annual CHS Scholarship Night will be held on Thursday night in the high school gym beginning at 6 p.m. The gym will also be the site for Friday’s Baccalaureate program that is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Graduation will be held on Saturday at the football field starting at 7 p.m. In the event of bad weather, graduation will be moved into the gym and seating will be limited.

The last day of school is scheduled for May 21 with a 12:30 p.m. dismissal. Summer school is set to begin May 26 and will run through June 29.