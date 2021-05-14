Many people have asked when Carli Nesheim, of Cuba, finds the time to eat, let alone attend classes at East Central College.
“I eat in my car on my way to class or on my way back to work from class. I have just enough time to drive to ECC, go to class and drive back to work on my lunch break, so I make it work!” explained Nesheim.
Rolla nursing student makes time for education
