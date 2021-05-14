Neglected dog finds forever home

Cuba, MO Animal Control recently received a dog that had been seriously neglected, but after some hard work and a little TLC, the pup has now found a forever home.



“Joyce” was found on the side of the road cowering in a ditch as if she was deliberately put there. She was unable to put weight on her back leg. She was severely matted and her fur was urine soaked. The shelter named her Joyce after the kind lady that brought her to safety.

When she was taken to Cuba Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Melanie Swope discovered the mats on her fur were literally cutting into her back leg muscle and caused it to become infected. If it had been left untreated for much longer, she may have lost her leg altogether. It was also quickly discovered that she had a severe bladder infection that needed to be treated. X-rays were ordered to make sure she did not have bladder stones.

Dr. Swope put her on a treatment plan that included antibiotics and pain management with a follow up after grooming to check her more thoroughly. Without hesitation, Laura Killeen from Medlin Pet Company offered help and came to the shelter.

Almost immediately after she was groomed the shelter staff saw positive signs of improvement. She was acting like a happy puppy. In the days that followed the wound on her leg was healing and she was starting to put weight on it again.

A follow-up trip to the vet was encouraging and she was released for adoption. On Mother’s Day, Joyce was adopted into loving arms. Her adopter’s name is also Joyce. Joyce and Joyce hit it off as if they knew each other forever and her past is now a distant memory. She has new memories for the rest of her life.

“There is nothing more gratifying than to see an animal come in broken without hope and leave in loving arms.” said Shelter Manager Missy Mullally. “There are a lot of good feelings in what we do at the shelter and this is one of them.”