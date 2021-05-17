COVID-19 vaccines offered in many communities thanks to local pharmacies, Phelps Health

Phelps Health and Sinks Pharmacy are working together, so that people who want a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one at a time and place that is most convenient for them.



Beginning Monday, May 17, Phelps Health is no longer providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the shared Phelps Health/Missouri S&T parking lot on 10th Street in Rolla. Instead, individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can call any of the Sinks Pharmacy locations to schedule an appointment to get their vaccine.

“Sinks Pharmacy is happy to partner with Phelps Health to fulfill the needs of the community,” said Sandra Mitchell, president of Medley Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations at Sinks Pharmacy are recommended. The public can call the phone number listed for the location of their choice to schedule an appointment. Sinks Pharmacy locations and phone numbers are available at sinkspharmacy.com. All Sinks Pharmacy locations are currently administering COVID-19 vaccines, with the exception of the Salem location, which will start giving vaccines June 1.

“We are proud to work with Sinks Pharmacy to better serve our communities and ensure that individuals who want the COVID-19 vaccine can receive the vaccine close to where they live and work,” said Ed Clayton, president and CEO of Phelps Health.

From Monday, May 17, through Saturday, June 5, Phelps Health will only administer second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who are due for their booster shot. People who are due for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine during this timeframe should go to Phelps Health/Missouri S&T drive-through vaccination station. After June 5, these individuals may contact Sinks Pharmacy to schedule their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



First Dose COVID-19 Clinics

Sinks Pharmacy will host first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 20, at Greentree Christian Church at 800 Greentree Road in Rolla (please use the 10th Street entrance to the church).

To schedule an appointment at one of these clinics, visit https://calendly.com/sinkspharmacy/greentree-pfizer.



COVID-19 Vaccines and Adolescents

Sinks Pharmacy is administering the COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12 and up. Parent/guardian consent is required for adolescents and teens ages 12-17 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Sinks Pharmacy, visit sinkspharmacy.com. Visit https://vaccines.gov/ to learn more about vaccine availability near you.