Local potter part of virtual show

Well-known Cuba potter Julie Brand has been accepted into a virtual show at the McGroarty Art Center in Tujunga, Calif., and earned an Honorable Mention in their Botanical Abundance show for her piece entitled “Sunset in the Forest.”

The Center’s 17th Annual Ceramics Juried Open Exhibition, which is a national competition, is being held virtually this year and will run through June 26. This year’s featured artist is C.J. Jilek and Brand is one of a total of 39 who are in the show. You can visit the show at mcgroartyartscenter.org/events and learn more about Brand’s work at Julie Brand Pottery on Facebook or at juliebrandpottery.com.