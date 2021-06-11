Ribbon cutting held for Wildcat Pizza

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of The Wildcat Pizza Co. on June 4. The new business, which is located at 502 E. Washington is owned by Karen Weber (left) and Crystal Huggins, who cut the ribbon.

The Wildcat Pizza Co., which opened in early May and has 17 employees, specializes in pizza, wings, breadsticks, salads, and pasta, while also offering ice cream, concretes, shakes, sundaes, malts, cones, and floats. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carryout and delivery, with limited inside seating. To order or for more information, call 573-677-0115.