Car cruise-in set for June 26 in Uptown Cuba

Missouri Rods, the Cuba Visitors Center, and the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Route 66 Cruise-In in the Uptown Cuba area on Saturday, June 26. Activities begin at 10 a.m.

Cars will be on display on Buchanan, Smith, and N. Main streets, which will be closed off for the event. There will be numerous activities during the day, including music, a 50/50 raffle, kids area, drawings for prizes, food, and more.

Cars and classic motorcycles will also be on display throughout town from the Wagon Wheel Motel to the Post Office and there will be an exhibit highlighting the history of Route 66 in the area at the Crawford County Historical Society Museum.