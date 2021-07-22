Head Start to host health fair

Crawford County Head Start will be hosting a Community Health and Resource Fair on Wednesday, July 28, at Recklein Auditorium in Cuba from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free food, face painting, a bounce house, animals, school physicals, dental screenings, COVID shots, and more.



There will be hourly drawings for door prizes for kids of all ages. First responders will also be in attendance exhibiting their special services such as child fingerprinting by Cuba Police Department, the Whales program by North Crawford County Ambulance, the K9 officers from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department, the roll-over simulator by the Highway Patrol, and the Cuba Fire Department fire simulator for future firefighters.

There will be vendors for health, safety, and more. The event will also have special singing by local talent including Regan Martin, Cristin Foster, the 2021 Crawford County Fair Queen Baylee Marquez, and more.