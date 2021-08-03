School announces 2021-22 COVID plan

Following last week’s school board meeting, the Cuba School District has released its “CCR2 Continuity of Services Plan” that will be in place for the opening of the 2021-22 school year. The plan establishes COVID-19 guidelines as follows:



Crawford County R-2 board members and administrators recognize the importance of the social, physical, and mental health and welfare of our students and staff. Additionally, recognition that dealing with such issues can be very fluid and ever-changing requires that CCR2 remain flexible to adjust dependent upon developing circumstances.

Per DESE requirement, this plan will be reviewed at a minimum every six months; however, circumstances may require more frequent adjustment. A committee comprised of community stakeholders including parent, business-owner, and staff representation will review and make recommendations to the CCR2 Board of Education for approval.

The following mitigation strategies are in place:

• Masks—Masking is encouraged but not required on school campus. However due to federal mandate regarding public transportation, all persons including drivers, vaccinated or not, are required to wear a mask on the bus.

• Physical distancing—Social distancing of three feet will be applied inside each building. Small group activities or lessons where social distancing is not possible will be limited to 12 minutes or less.

• Hand and respiratory hygiene—Frequent washing of hands and use of readily available hand sanitizer will be encouraged. Fresh air and open air environments will be accessed whenever possible (outside recess, windows down on buses, etc.).

• Cleaning and maintenance—Daily and routine cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue. This includes daily disinfecting of buses, desks, and other high contact areas. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of restrooms throughout the day will continue as well as additional cleaning of high-touch areas (door knobs, hand rails, etc.).

• Screening and diagnostic testing—Staff and students will self-screen at home using the CCR2 checklist. Nurses will assess students or staff as necessary at school. Returning to school-class will be dependent upon outcome.

• Contact tracing—Assigned seating in cohorts will continue (buses, elementary classrooms, cafeteria). Administrators will consult with County Health Department staff as necessary to determine appropriate actions and steps.

Confirmed positive cases will be quarantined by the County Health Department. As direct contacts are identified by CCR2, school administrators will contact parents so they can be immediately dismissed from school. The County Health Department will contact direct exposures to determine next steps dependent upon staffing capacity; in some situations, school administrators may assist the health department in communication.

• Vaccinations—CCR2 does not provide vaccinations on site. However, CCR2 will work with area medical agencies (local clinics, County Health Department, mobile care unit, etc.) to facilitate all requested vaccines.

• Student academics—CCR2 will follow Missouri Learning Standards aligned curriculum with appropriate pacing to ensure student preparation for the next level. Students will be assessed regularly through local and standardized assessments including monthly benchmarking. CCR2 teachers will meet monthly to analyze data and strategically plan based on the assessed data.

Reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities: Special Education students’ accommodations and required minutes will be facilitated through the Special Education office in accordance with the current IEP on file.

• Social-emotional wellness—CCR2 is founded upon relationships. Our first guiding principle is to love and care for our students, therefore, every employee has a responsibility to show concern for the well-being of every student. In addition, all students have access to a school guidance counselor and/or school nurse. CCR2 employs a full-time, school-based social worker to support student needs. Beginning August 2021, a school-based therapist and a mobile care unit will provide additional supports for students.