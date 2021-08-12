Siren policy amended for new threat categories

The city of Cuba will be sounding its weather alert sirens a bit differently following the establishment of new “destructive” and “considerable” damage threat categories by the National Weather Service (NWS).



Emergency Operations Center Director Rodney Neff informed the city council last week that the NWS has developed three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable, and base. These tags and additional messaging are designed to promote immediate action, based on the threats.

The criteria for a baseline or “base” severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level. This will not activate sirens.

The criteria for a considerable damage threat is at least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate sirens.

The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area. Warnings with this tag will also trigger an activation of city sirens.

On average, only 10 percent of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide. Most of these storms are damaging wind events such as derechos and some of the larger, more intense thunderstorms, called “Supercell” storms that can typically produce very large hail in their path. The new destructive thunderstorm category conveys to the public urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property.

The NWS implemented the change to give more information about the type of severe weather heading towards your area. There are three tiers to the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, with the “Destructive” tier now setting off your cell phone through Wireless Emergency Alerts. For more information about this change, visit https://www.weather.gov/news/072221-svr-wea.



