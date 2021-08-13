Artist featured at museum

By Lori Malcolm on behalf of the CCHS Museum

The Crawford County Historical Society Museum is proud to announce a new art exhibit featuring Vietnamese artist Phuong Huynh-Bayless. This is the first exhibit in a series of cultural displays for the museum.



A native of Long An, South Vietnam, Phuong Huyn-Bayless captures the essence of landscapes, still life, and the natural world through her paintings. With the use of color and texture, her abstract approach brings life and interest to the canvas.

Phuong spent her first winter in Cuba painting to help offset the cold and snow. The result is a series of warm and thoughtful paintings that include a lotus bloom, rain drops, and birds along with other elements of nature.

Her work provides a visual playfulness for the eye. Look closely for suggestive outlines of animals in her Asian landscape. Another piece, reveals the profile of a woman within the colorful Iris bloom. Phuong’s abstract interpretations are realistic, yet whimsical.

While in Vietnam, Phuong studied set design for cinema and theater productions at the University of Ho Chi Minh City. From there she worked on music videos and commercials. Her experience, skill, and imagination partner well to create memorable works of art.

Currently, Phuong is studying to become a U.S. citizen. She lives in Cuba with her husband, Jay. Her paintings will be on exhibit through August 27 at the museum, which is located at 308 N Smith Street in Cuba.

Stop by the Crawford County Historical Society Museum any Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For tours or questions, contact the museum at 573-885-6099. Visit the museum online at crawfordmomuseum.com or Facebook @cubamomuseum.

The Cuba museum serves as a venue for discovery. While visitors absorb the past, they can also explore what makes the world beautiful, art.