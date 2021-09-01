Garden Club takes virtual garden tour

By Diane Branson, Secretary

The August meeting of the Cuba Hills Garden Club was a Virtual Garden Tour. Members took pictures of their gardens throughout the Spring and Summer months and sent them to Vice President Linda Mullen who compiled a video presentation for everyone to watch after the regular meeting.

More than 170 beautiful pictures of different flowering plants were captured at the peak of their blooming season. Members brought their favorite salad or dessert and enjoyed a luncheon.

In addition to the club members three new members joined and we also had two visitors. Anyone who is interested in joining may call Linda Mullen at 573-885-7672 for more info.

Gardening Tip: Continue deadheading annuals and perennials as needed. Annuals may appear leggy and worn now. These can be cut back hard and fertilized to produce a new flush of bloom.