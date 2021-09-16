Cuba and Bourbon fire departments need personnel

In reflecting on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, many Americans gave thanks for the first responders in their community. In northern Crawford County, more of them are needed as both the Cuba and Bourbon fire departments are currently seeking applicants for firefighters.



The Cuba Fire Protection District is looking for qualified people to help serve the community. Qualifications include:

• Must be 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

• Must possess a current and valid Missouri driver’s license and have a clean driving record.

• Must not have any felony convictions or pending charges.

• Must pass criminal background and driver’s license checks.

While these are not full-time positions, firefighters are paid on a per-call basis.

Those who would like to serve the community should contact the department by calling 573-885-3366 and leaving a message or by visiting cubamofire.com.

The Cuba Fire Department is an all-volunteer department, which operates out of two stations and runs between 300 to 350 calls a year. The department responds to a variety of calls, which include structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, natural cover fires, vehicle fires, and a wide assortment of miscellaneous calls. You must live within five road miles of Station 1 or Station 2 to serve on the department.

Applicants must submit a check for $26, payable to the Cuba Fire Department, for fees for a criminal history check and driving record check.

The Bourbon Fire Department is also looking for volunteers who want to respond to calls, help with public relations at schools, assist with social media and information, help secure grants for equipment, and more.

Those interested in serving should contact Chief Steve Kimker at 573-732-4405 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .