CHS Artist Spotlight - Isabella Kamler

Isabella Kamler is a Junior at Cuba High School. She enjoys working with nearly all mediums, but especially drawing with chalk and pencils.

Isabella stated, "I never pursued much with art because I didn't believe I was good enough. About a month ago I started watching drawing videos that I found interesting and then my sister asked me to draw her, and from there I began drawing other family members. I really use art as a form of therapy. This drawing in particular isn't of anyone I know, and doesn't mean anything to me personally. But I bought a new set of drawing pencils and wanted to try them out. It's neat to see the growth."