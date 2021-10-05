Cuba schools seeking holiday donations

The Cuba School District is once again planning for its Annual Holiday Assistance Program and is seeking donations to help brighten Thanksgiving and Christmas for those in need.



The program provides help to students and families in need with Thanksgiving food, Christmas food, and Christmas presents and is funded by donations from the community. A total of 73 families received food baskets last year and presents were given to 172 children.

Those interested in assisting a family for the holidays are encouraged to contact Melanie Weber, the K-12 school-based social worker, at 573-677-2528 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by November 2 for Thanksgiving baskets and November 30 for Christmas baskets and presents.