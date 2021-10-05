Relay event set for Friday

The final Crawford County Relay for Life event, a special luminary ceremony, will be held at Hood Park in Cuba on Friday, October 8.



“First, we would like to thank you for all your donations over the past 20 years to the Relay for Life of Crawford County. We have raised over one million dollars for cancer research and funded programs that helped cancer patients in need along the way,” Relay for Life Co-Chairs Becky Doyle, Donna Conduitt, and Becky Turner said in a recent letter to corporate sponsors.

The committee is inviting everyone to its final Luminaria Ceremony at Hood Park at 7 p.m. to honor the memory of those who have passed and to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors. This is not a fundraiser but just a time to light up the track at Hood Park with luminaries.

“We feel this is a very fitting and beautiful way to bring this journey to a close,” the committee said. “Although there is still no cure for cancer, we feel we have helped fund research that led to many treatments that have saved and extended the lives of our loved ones in this community and around the world. We would love for you to come join us so we can say ‘thank you’ in person and to bring the community together to feel the hope that we know is still alive.”

All past teams, corporate sponsors, survivors, families of those lost to cancer, and the public is welcome to attend. There will be food trucks at the event.