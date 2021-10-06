Cuba library planning book sale on October 16

Those attending Cuba Fest on October 16 will be able to attend two special events at Recklein Memorial Library—a book sale and Children’s Storytime.



The Crawford County Library District will be hosting its annual book sale during Cuba Fest on the front lawn of the library, which is located at 305 N. Smith Street in the Recklein Historic District. The sale will begin at 8 a.m.

The library will also be hosting a special Children’s Storytime event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.