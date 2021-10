The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its Scarecrow Decorating Contest, which is open to all residents and businesses in the Cuba area.



The contest opened October 1 and runs through the end of the month. Judging will take place the last week of October and prizes will be awarded. Participants may decorate their scarecrow, or scarecrows, any way they would like.

Signup forms are available at cubamochamber.com or on Facebook @cubamochamber.