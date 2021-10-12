One-day Cuba Fest set for Saturday

After not having a festival in 2020 due to the pandemic, Cuba Fest will be returning to the Historic Recklein District for the 59th year on Saturday, October 16. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be arts, crafts, food, music, and more.



While Cuba Fest has historically been a two-day event, everything will be done on just one day this year. Activities will start with a country breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge. The Tri-C Club will also begin making apple butter at 7 a.m. All Aboard Learning Center will have a costume fun run at 8 a.m., which is when the Cuba Senior Center yard sale will begin. All Aboard will also have a bounce house and corn hole all day.

Numerous events will get underway at 9 a.m., including: the Lion’s Club eye screenings; Cuba High School arts students craft booth; Recklein Memorial Library book sale, which runs until 5 p.m.; Maries County Bank pumpkin decoration, until noon; Sullivan Bank Sun Catcher crafts for kids, until 3 p.m.; FCNB craft booth and popcorn, until 3 p.m.; and the arts and crafts show that will last until 5 p.m.

At 10 a.m. there will be Story Time at the library, a Zumba demonstration, and the Crawford County Historical Museum local artists display will open. Then at 11 a.m. the following activities will begin: Cuba Arts Council wine, beer, and coffee tent until 5 p.m.; Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off, until 1 p.m.; Cuba Arts Council Taste of Cuba, until 5 p.m.; and Old Towne Trolly Tours of the murals, until 4 p.m.

There will be a special flag ceremony with the National Anthem at noon. After that will be the Peoples Bank quarters in the haystack from 1 to 3 p.m., Wise Little Owls Patriotic Costume Parade at 2 p.m., and Story Time at the library at 2 p.m.

Harvest Festival Queen Alisha Reynolds will perform at 2 p.m. and Bourbon Junior Miss Chloe Courtouise will join in the festivities from 2 to 4 p.m.