Cuba High art autumn project now at museum

By Lori Malcolm

There is something “spooktacular” at the Crawford County Historical Society Museum in Cuba. On display through October is a seasonal art exhibit featuring Cuba High School Art students.



Students were asked to create whatever came to mind when they think of fall or October. As a result, Halloween became the main source of inspiration for most of the students' works.

Samantha Callahan is the Cuba High School Art teacher for grades 9-12. She teaches a variety of classes such as Art 1, Art II, Advanced Art, Ceramics, and Stagecraft.

Callahan presented the idea to each class and allowed them to take on the challenge if they were interested. Students were involved in the entire artistic process that included design, creative technique, and reflection on their work.

Students’ work now at the museum include: sophomores Autumn Wheeler, Annia Viramontes, and Nadia Hemby; junior Isabella Kamler; and seniors Olivia Nowland, Debra Bristow, and Abbigail McVey.

As the teacher, Callahan presented ideas and concepts, and demonstrated techniques, and materials. She encouraged and supported the students to create and produce works of art that make them proud. Her goal was to present an opportunity for students to display their work to the community and support the museum.

Callahan went on to say, “There are several students who want to pursue a career in art and every platform we can get them on to show off their talent is important.”

Most of the student artwork is available to purchase. To support local CHS artists, go to the museum this week and view or make a purchase of artwork from young inspiring artists.

The Crawford County Historical Society Museum is located at 308 N Smith St. in Cuba. The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schedule a tour by calling 573-885-6099.