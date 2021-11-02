CHS hosting Veterans Day event

Veterans in the area will be honored when Cuba High School hosts its annual Veterans Day Assembly inside Mike Voigt Gymnasium on Thursday, November 11, at 11 a.m.



The Cuba High School's student body and the entire community are invited to participate in the recognition of our nation's veteran soldiers and armed forces personnel. All veterans of the armed services are invited to attend, as well as family members.

The CHS band and choir will be performing, and the Boy Scouts of America will be serving as color guard. There will be representatives from Cuba's Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion Post organizations addressing the crowd.

This year's guest speaker will be Marine veteran Jonathan Peragoy.

Again this year, the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the FCCLA (Family, Care and Community Leaders of America) student organizations will provide free lunch for veterans and their family members immediately after the assembly.



