CFP offers readers a chance to win a free turkey

If you haven’t purchased your Thanksgiving turkey yet, don’t miss your chance to get a free one in this week’s newspaper.



This week’s Cuba Free Press includes a drawing where you can win one of 54 turkeys being given away by participating local advertisers.

Be sure to check out the TRP Turkey Give-Away Contest on 9-11A of this week’s paper and use the entry form to enter the Cuba Free Press’ drawing for a free turkey.

One turkey will be given away from each of the advertisers on the page, with a total of 54 turkeys being awarded to readers of this newspaper.