Jim Barnett III, of Peoples Bank, recently presented a $10,000 donation to Teresa Switzer, director of All Aboard Learning Center (AALC), to help fund the Center’s on-going operations.

Founded in 2004, AALC is Crawford County’s only fully-accredited early childhood education center, providing services to children ranging from infants to school-age kids. For more information or to make a donation as part of AALC’s annual fundraising drive, please visit http://www.allaboardlearningcenter.org/.