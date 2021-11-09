CPD taking donations to Shop With A Cop

The Cuba Police Department has started fundraising for its Eighth Annual Shop With A Cop Program.



There are many children in Cuba whose families have had a rough year and face many challenges, so police officers are calling on the community to help these children have a little brighter Christmas through cash or check donations. This program is based solely on donations from the community.

Cash or check donations can be hand delivered to: Cuba City Hall, located at 202 N. Smith St. in Cuba. You can utilize the drop box if you do not wish to go inside. Donations can also be mailed to: City of Cuba, P.O. Box K, Cuba, MO 65453

Checks should be made payable to the City of Cuba and, in the memo line write, “Shop With A Cop.” Cash envelopes should be labeled “Shop With A Cop” when utilizing the drop box.