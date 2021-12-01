Christmas parade set for Saturday

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 4. The parade theme is “Your Favorite Christmas Story.” Santa will be in the parade and will have presents for children.



The parade will begin at 5 p.m. It will start at Wagon Wheel and end at Recklein Auditorium for the tree-lighting ceremony. If you would like to sign up to be in the parade, register at https://forms.gle/zcC5pcyfJbCW2m1z8.

The Chamber has also announced its annual Christmas Lights Decorating Contest, which is open to all businesses and residents in and around Cuba.

Judging will be held the last week of December. A trophy will be awarded to a business and a residential display. Those who wish to enter are asked post a picture on Facebook and tag the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce. To officially sign up, visit https://forms.gle/mwbBMkGcXyADmTiBA.



