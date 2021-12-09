Public welcome to attend opioid discussion

Area residents are welcome to join the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s (MRPC) Meramec Regional Rural Opioid Initiative (MRROP) and Dr. Sean Siebert for a conversation on substance use disorders, opioids, and community support and resources on Tuesday, December 14, at 6 p.m.



MRROP is a consortium created with funding from the Health Resources and Service Administration and Amerisource Bergen Foundation for three years to collectively reduce the morbidity and mortality rate related to opioid overdoses in our rural communities. MRPC is the primary facilitator of the consortium, which includes health providers, as well as public and private social service agencies. In addition to MRPC, the consortium consists of the Central Ozarks Medical Center, the Phelps/Maries County Health Department, Prevention Consultants of Missouri, and Invent Yourself, LLC.

The event will be held at the Recklein Memorial Library, which is located at 305 N. Smith in Cuba. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.