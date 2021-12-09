911 makes donation to animal shelter

Crawford County 911 Emergency Services Director Brad England (left) and Dispatch Supervisor Michelle Hatton (right) dropped off a holiday donation with a variety of toys, treats and food for the animals at the Cuba Animal Shelter last week.

Employees at the 911 center donated the items to give to the shelter. In a post on the shelter’s Facebook page (Cuba, MO Animal Control), they offered a thank you and said, “We appreciate our working relationship so much throughout the year, and we are truly touched by your friendship and generosity.”