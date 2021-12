The Cuba High School Choir, Cuba Middle School Choir, and Cuba High School Drama Team will perform a holiday-themed program on the CHS Commons stage on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event to celebrate the holiday season.



Choir students from both the high school and junior high will sing songs of the season, and high school drama students will perform Christmas scenes that they have written and rehearsed during the fall semester. Admission is free.