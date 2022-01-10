People wanting to adopt an animal in Cuba may soon have to pay more but, if they live in the city limits, they may be able to save money once they adopt a new pet.
During its January 4 meeting, the Cuba City Council heard a request from the Animal Control Committee to increase the city’s adoption fee and abolish annual animal tags. Both changes will have to be made with a change to existing city ordinances.
Animal adoption fee going up, dog tags going away
