The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, January 29 at the new Mother’s Little Helper retail store.
Chamber President Tyler Monda officiated during the ceremony and was joined by Chamber Board members Alicia Weber, Ericka Downing, Ashley Schmelz, and Tabi Woodson. The resale shop specializes in children’s clothing and gear and maternity items.
Ribbon cutting held for new business
