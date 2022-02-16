CHS courtwarming scheduled for Friday

LET’S TRY THIS AGAIN - Weather permitting again, Cuba High School will host its annual courtwarming festivities on Friday when the Wildcats host Crocker. Courtwarming was originally scheduled for February 4 but was postponed due to the weather.

The coronation will take place between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games. Senior queen candidates are (from left): Melayna Brown, daughter of Shenandoah Brown; Olivia Cason, daughter of Mark and Vicki Cason; Alex DeLuna, daughter of Ramon and Adriana Deluna; Maggie Leonard, daughter of Vicky and Mike Leonard; and Hannah Shockley, daughter of Glen and Alicia Shockley. King candidates are (from left): Shane Brown, son of Shenandoah Brown; Brian DeClue, son of Brian and Alisha DeClue; Doug Huggins, son of Wendell Huggins and Crystal Huggins; Dylan Keogh, son of Stephen and Jessica Keogh and Shannon and Josh Vandergriffe; and Jaden Schmidt, son of Matthew Schmidt and Kelsey and Justin Wigger.