CMS students learn about government

Wednesday, March 9 was a special day for the eighth graders at Cuba Middle School. In Mrs. Pope's American History classes students wrapped up their government unit with some special guest speakers.

Pope said, "There is no better way to learn than from the people who live it daily." Crawford County Sheriff Darin Layman spoke to students about how he uses the Constitution in his work. The students asked very good questions about his job and he quizzed them over the first, second, fourth, and fifth Amendments. School Board Members Jennifer Moreland and Jason Mehl spoke to the students about school governance and answered some questions regarding school policies. City Comptroller Chris Nash and City Clerk Lainie Garbo spoke about budget, utilities, city records, and ordinances. Finally Alderman Honea and Alderman Black taught the students about their duties, wards, and the role government plays in their lives. Most importantly the eighth graders impressed their teacher and community members with their respectful attitudes and attentive behavior.