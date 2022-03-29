Fire victim identified by CCSO

An 88-year-old woman was killed Friday in a house fire south of Cuba. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.



“We ask that you keep this family as well as all first responders in your thoughts and prayers,” Cuba Fire Chief Mike Plank said.

At about 6:04 p.m. on Friday, March 25, the Cuba Fire Protection District, along with several emergency aid agencies were dispatched for a first alarm residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Route O south of Cuba. While units were responding, they were advised of a possible subject still inside the residence.

Upon arrival, crews found a single story residence with heavy fire showing from approximately 50 percent of the structure. Firefighters were also advised of a possible location of the victim and made an aggressive interior attack into the structure in an attempt to locate the victim. Rapidly deteriorating conditions, however, forced crews to evacuate the structure and switch to a defensive attack.

Once the fire was knocked down and the structure deemed safe for reentry, fire crews and an investigator from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reentered the residence at which time the victim was located. After an investigation, the victim was removed by the Crawford County coroner and then the remainder of the fire was extinguished.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that it has completed its initial investigation into the fire, which is believed to have started in the basement of the residence. Due to the extensive damage caused by the blaze, however, the cause of the fire is undetermined, but the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Wanda Myers, who lived at the residence.

“Our sincerest condolences to all family and friends of Wanda during this tragic time of loss,” the Sheriff’s Department announced in a statement.

The Cuba Fire Protection District was assisted during the blaze by the Bourbon, Steelville, Sullivan, and St. James fire departments, along with the North Crawford County Ambulance District, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office, and 911/CenCom.

This is the first fire fatality in the Cuba Fire Protection District since 2017.



GoFundMe account set up to help family

Wanda Myers’ family has set up a gofundme account to help with her funeral expenses and to help rebuild their home.

“Hi my name is Cami Myers. On March 25, 2022, my family lost our home and my grandma. Our home, our belongings, our pets, and the sweetest woman in the world, gone,” the gofundme page reads. “We are asking our community to help us out in these trying times to try to get our life back to normal. If you are unable to donate a simple share would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much and keep my family in your prayers.”

Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/be68380e.

