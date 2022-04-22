CHS track teams donateds stuffed animals to law enforcement

The Cuba school track teams recently collected Teddy bears and stuffed animals as a community service project for Missouri Highway Patrol and Crawford County Sheriff Department.

Local Troopers and Deputies keep stuffed animals in their patrol vehicles to give to young children impacted by car accidents, tragedy, or traumatic situations. Accepting the donations were (back row, from right) Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell and from the Crawford County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Adam Carnal and Sheriff Darin Layman.