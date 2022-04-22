Special Olympian headed to competition in Florida

The Cuba High School track and field teams gave special recognition to Shaunna West during last week’s home meet. Shuanna has been active in the Special Olympics since she was in fifth grade.

Based on her successes in Special Olympics Track and Field she was selected to attend the Special Olympics Missouri training camp in June of 2021 in Jefferson City. The reason for this training camp was to see if Shaunna would be picked to represent Team Missouri Magic for the USA Special Olympics in June of 2022 at Orlando, Fla. She trained with other Special Olympic athletes from all over the state. In August of 2021 Shaunna learned that she was selected to represent the Missouri Magic in three events: the 50m dash, the 100m walk, and the running long jump. She will be competing June 5-12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located at Disneyland. Shuanna took part in a special 50-meter dash during last week’s high school meet.