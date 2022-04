Members of the Cuba High School Odyssey of the Mind team were recognized by the Cuba School Board during its April 21 meeting. A certificate of recognition was presented by board member Rodger Bridgeman Jr. to (from left) Sam Leonard, Noah Geisler, Cameron Berry, Coach Amber Giuliani, and (not pictured) Kar’Lee Tierney, Zachary Bonney, and Raylynn Henson.