Pool set to open May 28

The Cuba Municipal Pool is set to open on May 28. Hours will be from noon to 6 p.m.



Daily admission will be $4 for those three and older and $3 for anyone 55 or older. Adult swim will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Season passes may be purchased for $45 for an individual and family passes are available for $70 for two, $110 for three to five, and $10 additional for six and up. Passes for those 55 and older are $25.

Swim lessons will be available for $55 for an individual or $80 for a family or two, with $10 each above that. Private parties for up to 25 guests will be $80, 26 to 40 guests $105, and 41 guests and up $130.

For more information on swim lessons, adults, swim, and pool rental call 573-885-9111. A deposit of 50 percent is required to reserve a party.