The Cuba FFA Chapter recently made three raised flower/garden beds for Wise Little Owls Preschool & Childcare Center in Cuba with funds received through a FCS Financial grant.

The $500 grant is agricultural based and available to 4-H clubs or FFA chapters to use for community service projects. Cuba FFA officers (from left) 1st Vice President Sara Tuschhoff, President Isabella Kamler and Secretary Marlee Jones made the raised beds with assistance from FFA advisor Dale Riley.