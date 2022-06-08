New business offering sweet treats in Cuba

Kate’s Sugar Shack is now open at 108 S. Buchanan Street in Cuba, offering a wide variety of sweet bakery treats, including cakes, pies, cream puffs, Danish, cupcakes, cannoli, scones, cheesecake, and more.

“Baking has always been a passion and I have dreamed to one day have my own storefront,” said owner Kate Kage. She is also hoping to expand with a dessert trailer and be able to do events at other locations. The business is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can call Kage at 573-694-6309 and find out more about the business on Facebook.