Scouts make big donation to Legion at flag retirement ceremony - PHOTO GALLERY

Members of Cuba Boy Scouts Troop and Cub Scouts Pack 427 surprised the Cuba American Legion with a $15,000 donation on Saturday before they held a join flag retirement ceremony. Scoutmaster Karen Weber presented the check to Legion Commander Woodrow Mosher, who said the money will be used to make repairs to the roof at the Legion Hall. Following the presentation, Weber and Cub Scoutmaster Eddie Dickhoener and members of the Legion directed the Scouts as they retired numerous worn out American flags. The ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at Hood Park in Cuba.



