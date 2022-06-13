Bike tour stopping in Cuba June 17

The Big BAM (Biking Across Missouri) 2022 bike ride is rolling on Route 66 this week. The annual ride began in Joplin on Sunday, June 12, and will wind up at Eureka on Saturday, June 18.



The Big BAM riders will be staying in Cuba on Friday night. The Cuba Chamber of Commerce has announced that vendors, including K-Mae’s All Fired Up , Sugar High Baking Co. The Traveling Dessert Trailer, Cuba Bakery and Deli, Grey Eagle Distributors, Frisco's Grill and Pub , Riviera Maya Mexican Restaurant, Kate's Sugar Shack, and Little Shop Of Comics & Audrey's Eatery, will be set up on N. Main Street. The Chamber will also be providing transportation for the riders throughout the day and Frisco's will be providing live entertainment.

The six-day ride also takes riders to Willard, Lebanon, Waynesville, and Rolla. The fully supported ride includes gear transfer, hot showers, campgrounds, mechanics in campgrounds, water stops every 12 to 15 miles, and live music every night. Missouri craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries also provide some free samples every day. About 750 riders are expected.

For more info, visit www.bigbamride.com.