Dates announced for CPD Youth Camp

The Cuba Police Department has announced its Youth Camp dates for this year—August 8, 9, and 10.



Applications will be available at the Cuba Police Department, or you may call 573-885-7979 and they can email one to you. The Department asks that children who attend the camp be between the ages of 6 and 14 years old.

The camp will be held at the Meramec Adventure Learning Ranch in Steelville and transportation will be provided. Children need to be dropped off at the Cuba Police Department around 7:30 a.m. each morning and picked up at 3:30 to 3:45p.m. Children will also need to provide their own lunches.

Some of the activities include swimming, high rope challenge course, tree climbing, and a wild mudder course. More details will be released closer to the event.