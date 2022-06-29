Cuba fireworks will be July 3

The city of Cuba is planning to have its tradition Independence Day fireworks display at Hood Park again this year at Hood Park. The action is slated to begin at dusk on Sunday, July 3.

The city recently reminded citizen residents of the rules for setting off fireworks within the city as follows: It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge, fire, or set off any fireworks within the City of Cuba, Missouri unless discharged by a licensed pyrotechnician at a public display authorized by the board of aldermen of the City of Cuba, MO, except for on the Third, Fourth, and Fifth of July from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.