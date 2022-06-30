Wildcat football camp set for July

The Second Annual Cuba Wildcat Football Camp, sponsored by Maries County Bank, is scheduled for July 18, 19, and 21 at Hood Park. It is open to kids entering kindergarten through the eighth grade.

Camp will be held each day from 6 to 8 p.m. The registration fee is $30 and it includes a T-shirt.

High school football players will be putting on this camp, teaching participants skills to improve their game. The first hour of each night will be spent working with the high school players and the second hour will be spent doing flag football scrimmage.

The purpose of this camp is to bridge the gap in Cuba between youth and high school football. This interaction is designed to cause the youth to get excited and help football numbers grow. It is an opportunity for high school players to obtain community service hours to not only fulfill their player contracts for the program but to grow their resume for college. The final purpose is a fundraiser for the Cuba Youth Football League.

To register, visit http://cuba-youth-football.sportngin.com/register/form/078582174